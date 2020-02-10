Winners take home $1K at annual chili cook off
The annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook Off took up a portion of downtown Saturday as residents and out-of-towners crowded the street for a taste of Laurel.
Tasting began at noon on the 500 block of Central Avenue. At 3 p.m., the crowd gathered at the end of the street for the winner announcement. Winning the first place $1,000 prize for the home style and traditional categories were JDQ and Knights of the Hot Pepper, respectively. Home style runners up were Hot Iron Chili and Mo Smoke; traditional runners up were the Three Amigos and Chili World Order.
