An out-of-control brush fire is being blamed for burning down a couple’s home in the Pendorff Community early Sunday afternoon.
James and Brittany Raynor were burning brush near their single-wide mobile home at 16 Burnt Bridge Road when wind pushed the fire under the residence, they told firefighters.
responded to a structure fire at 16 Burnt Bridge Road.
The first firefighters on the scene reported that the mobile home was engulfed in flames and the roof had already been compromised. Firefighters began a defensive attack on the flames and prevented fire from spreading to nearby structures and the woods.
Volunteers from Pleasant Ridge, Soso, Calhoun, Hebron and South Jones responded, but the home sustained catastrophic damage. One person was evaluated on scene by EMServ Ambulance Service but declined transport for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
The Jones County Fire Council reminded residents to refrain from burning trash and brush piles when it’s windy.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
