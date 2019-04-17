Unprovoked attack could be hate crime, sheriff says
•
A Wayne County man was the victim of a brutal assault that was captured on video, and his attackers could face federal charges, Sheriff Jody Ashley said.
Landon McCaa, 32, and Tomas Sion Brown, 28, are charged with aggravated assault in the beating of 27-year-old Trevor Gray at a party outside a Buckatunna residence on Saturday night. Both had their initial appearance in Wayne County Justice Court, where their bonds were set at $500,000 each by Judge Charles Chapman.
Cellphone video of the incident shows Gray walking up a driveway to the carport, where McCaa looks at the camera and says, “Y’all ready?” Then he walks up to Gray, who is carrying a cup, says, “Whats up, bro?” then sucker-punches him in the face. He then wrestles Gray to the ground, straddles him and begins to punch him repeatedly in the face and head. Brown attacked Gray later, but that was not on video, Ashley said.
“It’s very disturbing and upsetting,” Ashley said. “I was just at a loss for words when I saw it.”
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has reached out to the FBI for assistance because the attack could be considered a hate crime, Ashley said.
He did not elaborate on the reason for that, but those who are familiar with the case said that the suspects attacked Gray because they believe he is gay.
Gray had to undergo emergency surgery for a broken jaw and other injuries after the assault. Despite the viciousness of what happened to him, he was still upbeat in a Facebook post thanking all of the people who had reached out to him. “I can’t wait to be able to smile at all of you again!!!”
Gray was reportedly lured to the party to be ambushed by the men. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses, and there will likely be other arrests, Ashley said.
“Anyone who participated will be charged,” he said, referring to the person who shot the video and those who cheered on the attack. “This is not over.”
Gray’s brother Cruz is an attorney in Laurel who serves as a public defender.
“Prayers are requested for this family,” Ashley said. “They’re good people.”
The video was used to identify the attackers and get the warrant for their arrests. It has been shared and viewed thousands of times on Facebook, sparking outrage and making national news.
“It’s very graphic, just horrendous,” Ashley said.
Gray went to Facebook to write, “Thank you so much for all the love, all the support, all the thoughts, all the prayers. It’s so much appreciated. Every single person that has so much as thought of me during this trying time is proof that there is still good out there; in fact, there is a lot of good out there. I am so amazed by the sheer number of friends that have rushed to my side to back me up in this trying time.”
He made two requests: “1.) Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I have my oral surgery … and during the road to recovery that’s ahead. 2.) Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Almost $10,000 had been raised in a GoFundMe account that was set up to help Gray with medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.