Victim ‘dissed’ gunmen in rap song
A Wayne County rapper “dissed” his accused shooters in a song and they are in rival gangs, according to the affidavit that was read in Jones County Justice Court on Friday afternoon.
Legerrian “Bubblehead” Blakley, 28, of Waynesboro was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department early Wednesday evening and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony and gang activity, Judge Billie Graham said at his initial appearance.
Justin “BoneGrizzle” Mayfield, 30, was shot five times, but he is at his father’s house in Wayne County recovering.
“We thought we were going to lose him,” said his brother, 38-year-old Travis Mayfield, an animal control officer for the Laurel Police Department.
The victim was shot on the night of Nov. 28 at a residence on Bush Dairy Road. He was lured there by 27-year-old Iesha Crosby of Laurel, who created a fake Facebook profile, then went and picked him up in Wayne County and brought him back to her house to have sex, according to JCSD investigators. Once they got inside to the bedroom, two men ambushed Mayfield and started shooting. The other accused shooter is believed to have suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during a struggle for the gun.
Mayfield was able to get away and started knocking on doors at a mobile home park just down the road. No one opened their door, but residents did call deputies to report the man. When they arrived, they were able to follow a blood trail to the residence and found the victim nearby, according to the affidavit. He was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he got emergency surgery, then airlifted to University Medical Center and admitted to ICU.
“He’s doing well now, staying with me,” said his father, 60-year-old Samuel Mayfield.
He said his son was shot in the stomach and the back of the shoulder and one of the bullets went through his mouth. He said he heard that the shooting “had something to do with rapping.”
The elder Mayfield said he didn’t know if his son was in a gang or not.
“He’s got some teenage ways,” he said, “but he didn’t deserve what he got. They set him up, shot him and left him for dead.”
The victim told deputies that “Bubblehead shot him,” according to the affidavit that Graham read in court. Blakley looked down and shook his head when she said that.
Blakely is a member of the Vice Lords and Mayfield is a member of the Gangster Disciples, according to the affidavit. It went on to say that Mayfield “dissed Jamir in a rap song” and that both are “known as rappers in Wayne County.”
A video is posted on YouTube by “BoneGrizzle” that has the heading “Ayo Da Homo Slaughter” and some of the lyrics refer to the other accused shooter as a “homosexual a - - n - - - er.” Ayo and Jamir are two of the names that the other accused shooter goes by. Investigators have information that he is out of town, but they are confident that he will be in custody soon.
Blakey told the judge that he lives at 911 Busby Drive in Waynesboro with his wife and three of his five children. He said he was a truck driver for Halliburton until his license got suspended for failure to pay child support. He has no prior felonies, Capt. Tony Madison of the JCSD told the judge.
As he was being escorted back to jail, Blakey said, “At the wrong place at the wrong time,” when asked if he was the gunman.
Graham set Blakely’s bond at $30,000, which he posted that afternoon and was released. Crosby is also out on $12,500 bond.
“I think it should’ve been a million (dollars),” Samuel Mayfield said of the bond for his son’s accused shooter.
Travis Mayfield said his brother is “a good guy” and “he didn’t deserve this.”
If it was gang-related, the victim’s father said, “I think they need to get over that foolishness and get away from that bullcrap. I’ve got three children and brought them up to stay out of trouble.”
