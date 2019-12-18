A tornado destroyed multiple buildings and caused hundreds of outages throughout Laurel on Monday, though no injuries were reported, according to Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox.
Earlier that day, a cold front moved through the Pine Belt to set up tornadic conditions. Just before 6 p.m., cars, trees and buildings were swept as the storm rampaged through the heart of Laurel. First responders from the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County fire departments and the Laurel Police Department assisted in directing traffic and keeping residents from downed power lines after outages rendered traffic lights useless.
Kyrsten Hogue, who lives across from the now-damaged Immaculate Conception Church on West 6th Street, said she and her roommates hid in a root cellar as the tornado approached.
“We were about to call it off before (my husband) came down to take cover,” she said. “It was a huge gust of dust and glass covering our downstairs when we came back up.”
Hogue said she and the others heard what sounded like a train for about 30 seconds as they hid.
“But it was months’ worth of damage,” she said.
Part of the roof of the Catholic church was lying twisted in the street Tuesday morning.
Cox said rumors of looting at Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel were inaccurate. He also said damage was to businesses like Piggly Wiggly on North 16th Avenue and houses like that of Ida Mae Jones on the corner of Martin Luther King Avenue and East 15th Street. A piece of roofing dislodged from a nearby house and struck the Piggly Wiggly storefront before crashing onto a parked car.
Nora Davis Magnet School near Martin Luther King Avenue was severely damaged, as the roof of one of its buildings lay in the field next to the damaged Mississippi Power substation.
Lacey Walters, public information officer for the district, said seeing the carnage is surreal.
“There are really no words to describe seeing a building that has educated thousands of children across the city and across decades look like this,” she said. “But Laurel is strong. Our district is strong. I really look forward to seeing what the future holds for our district.”
Walters said the school will relocate its roughly 40 students to the old Stanton Elementary building near Ferrell Street for the time being. Classes were called off at all Laurel schools for Tuesday and Wednesday and are set to resume today (Thursday). A scheduled 60-percent day for Friday will now be a full day.
“We have to get it cleaned, put desks in there and get it going,” she said. “So we’re looking at potentially putting students in our central office for the rest of this week to get us to Christmas break.”
The building closest to the neighboring Mississippi Power station had been in the process of becoming a Family Interactive Center with themed rooms for learning experiences when the storm tore its roof off, Walters said.
“We’ll have to step back and figure out what to do from here,” she said.
About two inches of water flooded one of the buildings after parts of the roof were torn open.
Walters said she’s unsure whether Nora Davis Magnet School will be usable after it is cleaned. The insurance provider must first assess the damage before the decision is made.
Just down the street, Jones had been in her home when a stranger, now identified as Annette Hair, pulled her out before the house was destroyed.
Laurel City Councilman George Carmichael said he’s thankful to Hair and the city’s first-responders.
“I thank God for sparing so many lives last night,” he said. “It’s good to know there are still good people out there willing to help others.”
Cox is reminding drivers that non-functioning traffic signals are to be used as four-way stop signs.
“It’s impossible to man every light,” Cox said. “It mangles up traffic, but we have to ensure everyone’s safety.”
