Bond amount on target for suspect charged with 7 felonies, chief says
•
A Laurel man who is accused of shooting into a room where a baby was sleeping is in custody and being held on a bond of almost a half-million dollars.
Ethan Jordan, 24, was charged with five counts of shooting into a dwelling after being arrested late Friday night. He is accused of using an assault-style rifle to shoot into apartments on Brown Circle and 12th Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday nights, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
“One bullet went through a window directly above where a 6-month-old was in bed,” said Lt. Michael Reaves, who is investigating the incidents.
Jordan was developed as a suspect after the first shooting and investigators who were on a weather-related detail Friday night responded to a complaint of suspicious people at Brown Circle. When Reaves and Investigators Michelle Howell and Josh Freeman arrived, three suspects took off running. All were taken into custody and Jordan tossed a handgun, Reaves said. It was recovered and came back as having been reported stolen, he said.
In addition to the five counts of shooting into a dwelling, Jordan was also charged with attempted aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm. He was arrested in June and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, so he has a felony conviction on his record. He was on “misdemeanor house arrest” at the time of his latest arrest, Reaves said.
Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson set Jordan’s bond at $455,000.
“We’re very satisfied with the high bond,” Cox said.
The shootings were the result of an “ongoing disagreement,” Reaves said.
“It’s stupid to do something like this,” Cox said. “We take this kind of thing very seriously. It’s only by the grace of God that no one was hurt. He obviously has no regard for human life.”
The LPD is looking for other suspects and there could be more charges, Cox said. Anyone with information on this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
