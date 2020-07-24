Laurel plagued by garbage-collection issues; hoppers not hopping
Generous federal unemployment, which expires today, is suspected to be the culprit for garbage-collection issues plaguing the City of Laurel.
"We do have some garbage issues," Mayor Johnny Magee said Thursday.
And while he didn't want to lay blame for the issues on anyone or anything specifically, he said he believes it has a lot to do with the $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits unemployed workers have been receiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have had a problem getting people to come to work — and stay on the job," Magee said.
Garbage ollections are supposed to be made on Monday and Tuesday, but an inordinate number of hoppers — those on the back of the truck who physically pick up the garbage — have either called in sick or not shown up.
Magee said that on Monday, five hoppers did not show up for work, meaning some residents of Laurel did not have their garbage picked up. Magee said on Wednesday night at about 8, he got a call alerting him that the routes had finally been completed. He said the issues have been going on for the past several months, which coincides with the expanded federal benefit. In many cases, those benefits are significantly higher than what people make while working.
Magee said the hoppers in Laurel are paid $2 extra per hour, "when they hop."
"Even with that, many of them don't show up," he said.
The Laurel City Council on Tuesday voted to advertise for bids to privatize the city's garbage collection. Bids are scheduled to be opened on Sept. 4, but until then, Magee said for affected residents to call City Hall at 601-428-6401.
Residents pay $19.10 per month for garbage service.
