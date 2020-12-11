A would-be thief picked the wrong residence to target.
Andrew Wesley Jones, 34, of Laurel is accused of breaking into the home of Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy David Coleman on Wednesday afternoon.
The deputy was pulling up at his residence on Flynt Road when he saw the man walking down the front-porch steps, Investigator J.D. Carter said. The suspect said he was “looking for a female who he supposedly dropped off,” Carter said.
But it was quickly discovered that Jones had entered the home where Coleman’s children were, Carter said. Nothing was taken and no one was harmed, but Jones was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a dwelling and possession of beer in a dry county.
The suspect made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday. Judge Noel Rogers set his bond at $15,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.