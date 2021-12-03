A Laurel man who may have been responsible for breaking into numerous vehicles at big industries in the city was chased down and arrested by Laurel police on Thursday.
Deaundre Shannon, 21, was spotted in the suspect vehicle — which turned out to be stolen, too, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said — and he fled on foot before being taken down by Investigators Mitch Blakeney and Seth Crabtree at South Park Village.
Shannon was in a Cadillac Deville that was reportedly stolen from Lamar County, Cox said, and some of the items that had been stolen were found inside. He was developed as a suspect after that vehicle was seen in both parking lots.
Credit cards, earbuds, phone chargers and other items that are commonly kept in vehicles were taken in a rash of auto burglaries that included parking lots at Howard Industries and Masonite, Cox said. As many as 30 vehicles may have been burglarized, according to some reports, but the exact number was not available. It’s believed that all had unlocked doors.
“I’m going to say it for the 1,000th time — Lock. Your. Doors,” Cox said. “This isn’t the worst crime we deal with, but it is the biggest in terms of numbers ... and that’s not just here, that’s everywhere. Please lock your doors.”
Shannon was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on a charge of auto burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle, but it’s likely there will be more charges. He is expected to go before a judge on a revocation hearing next week because he was out on bond for six counts of auto burglary at the time of his most recent arrest.
Those charges stem from June, when Shannon was accused of stealing cash and other items in a series of “open-door” auto burglaries in the North Laurel area. In that arrest, the suspect also fled on foot before being apprehended a short time later.
