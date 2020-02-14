An Hebron man who was out on felony bond is back behind bars after narcotics officers from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Laurel Police Department worked together to arrest him for selling drugs.
Desmond Hicks, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after officers executed an arrest warrant for him at Twin Line Trailer Park Lot F in Laurel, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said. Sgt. Rodrigus Carr of the LPD’s Narcotics Division assisted. The suspect was accused of selling methamphetamine.
“It’s good to have teamwork between the agencies to combat narcotics,” Driskell said.
The charge against Hicks will be enhanced because he is accused of selling methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of a church, Driskell added.
Hicks was out on bond for a burglary charge in Laurel in December. Because of that, his bond was revoked on that charge and he will have to remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until that case is handled in Jones County Circuit Court.
