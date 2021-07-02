A suspect who was wanted on a burglary charge is in custody after tipsters pointed the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to her.
Kelly Stringer, 22, of Petal was arrested at a residence on Sanderson Road, according to a press release from the JCSD. She is in the Jones County Adult Detention Center being held on $25,000 bond.
Her purported accomplice, 33-year-old Timothy Rowell of Ovett, was arrested on charges of burglary and felony taking of a motor vehicle and has since bonded out.
"We thank the public for their assistance in providing tips and leads that led to the arrests of both Timothy Rowell and Kelly Stringer,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The good folks of Jones County are paying close attention to news media and social media coverage of JCSD wanted subjects.
“Just know that if you do the crime that lots of eyes are going to be on you.”
She is accused of taking a 2003 Lincoln Navigator from a residence on Gator Farm Road and the two were later arrested in the stolen SUV in Petal.
Rowell ingested drugs and had to be taken to a hospital and Stringer had drugs and a syringe in her vagina, according to the reports, so she was also taken to a hospital to have the items safely removed.
Rowell was released from the hospital unwittingly after being treated and had to be tracked down and arrested again, JCSD officials said. Stringer was arrested for grand larceny, posted bond and there was a warrant for her arrest on the burglary charge.
They were featured last month on the JCSD Facebook page for “Felon Friday.”
