A young boy whose mother used an iron to “punish” him doesn’t want his mom to get a harsh punishment, so she will avoid more prison time.
Demeatrius Moody, 27, pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to felonious child abuse, but no time was added to the sentence she is currently serving in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for forgery.
“He said he wouldn’t testify,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said of the young boy. “He wants his mother to come home. He believes she’s served enough time.”
The young victim, now 10, blamed himself for what happened to him, Martin said of a recent meeting she had with the boy and Tonya Madison, who now works at the DA’s office but was the investigator for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department when Moody was charged.
“He said they were arguing and ‘I was being bad, so she burned me with an iron,’” Martin said. At the prospect of his mother serving more time in prison, he told them, “I don’t want that,” Martin added.
The boy was in foster care for a short time after his mother’s arrest, but he is now in the custody of his father, and “seems to be doing well,” Martin said.
He was living with Moody in a Laurel motel, the Budget Inn, when it was reported in December 2018 that his mother had burned him on the arm with an iron, leaving a scar. After getting a referral from Child Protective Services, Madison investigated and arrested Moody.
“Like I’ve said before, you can be an awful, sorry parent, but the child still loves them,” Judge Dal Williamson said, shaking his head.
Moody received a five-year suspended sentence and four years post-release supervision under MDOC. She was also ordered to participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,927.50 in court fees.
“When I saw this sentence recommendation, I put a big ‘No’ beside it,” Williamson said. “But a lot of times, I don’t know the information behind it until the DA’s office fills me in. It would be difficult to go to trial if the victim doesn’t want to testify.
“Putting a child through the trauma of a trial could make things worse.”
Because of that, the judge agreed to go along with the DA’s recommendation, he said.
Moody was convicted as a habitual offender, with previous convictions for felony shoplifting (2003) and uttering forgery (2013, 2018). One of the victims in a previous forgery was then-Mayor Melvin Mack.
“Doing something that caused permanent injury to your child was way out of control,” the judge told Moody. “If you’re brought back before the court, I’m going to send you back to prison, and your son won’t have to come testify.”
Since this conviction is a violent offense, Moody could be sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender if she commits another felony, Martin said.
Moody is currently serving time on the 2018 forgery charge. She had been released early by MDOC, but Williamson sent her back to prison in March 2018 to serve the remainder of her sentence after she violated the terms of her post-release supervision.
She was already facing a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted of felonious child abuse. She was represented by public defender Cruz Gray.
Before the proceeding, Moody was seen mumbling. When the judge asked what she was doing, she said, “I’m praying.”
He said, “That’s a good idea.”
