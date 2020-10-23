A worker injured at the Ensight Energy oil fire Monday morning went into surgery Friday after a stay in an intensive care unit throughout the week, his sister said.
Chris Moss, a freelance worker who was on site when an oil well exploded into flames, was taken to a burn center in Jackson via helicopter and immediately went into surgery. His burns were “vast,” sister Amy Thomas said, as he was burned “from hair to thigh.” His airways were open and functioning that day because he held his breath during the explosion, Thomas said.
Scores of emergency teams from around the area responded to the blazing chemical storage site on Burnt Bridge Road near Ellisville that day. An oil well reportedly burst into flames and others caught on around 9 a.m., and the towering flames could be seen from the road. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ, the Jones County Emergency Operations Center and volunteer firefighters from Calhoun, Ellisville, Glade, Laurel, Moselle, Powers, Shady Grove and Southwest Jones assisted.
Moss has had multiple debridement surgeries — the removal of dead tissue — since entering intensive care, Thomas wrote on Facebook.
Thomas wrote that Moss was in good spirits Tuesday morning, at which point he had a second surgery that lasted three hours. After that, Thomas wrote in a 6 p.m. update that he was back in the ICU and doctors struggled to keep his pain down. He was “bandaged from head to toe,” she said.
Thomas said the freelance contractor will be out of work for a while and that doctors’ bills are piling up. Earlier in the week, she posted the email for a PayPal account, Moss.strong@yahoo.com, that accepts donations. The email address can be entered into a search bar at paypal.com.
“His girls are missing him and it’s taking a toll on them and his wife,” Thomas said. “He is so loved and we know that his angels who got him this far will guide the surgeons’ hands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.