Spurned ex sought for arsons in Shady Grove, Laurel
•
A Wayne County man is being sought for arson at two Jones County residences that belonged to his former girlfriend, law enforcement officials said.
Kalaandrus “Kafari-Laflare” Davis of State Line is accused of setting fire to a home on Mar-ree Drive in North Laurel and a mobile home on County Barn Road in Shady Grove on Wednesday evening, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said. Both residences belong to his ex-girlfriend Cherice Turner.
“We have strong evidence,” said Carter, arson investigator for the JCSD.
Lt. Casey Morgan of the Laurel Fire Department was investigating the scene at 8 Mar-ree Drive, along with Laurel police, Carter and a state fire marshal’s office investigator on Friday morning.
Flames were showing from both ends of the house when Laurel Fire Department units arrived on the scene, Chief Leo Brown said.
“There were two fires set in the property because there was no way they could come from one another traveling through the house, burning nothing in between,” Brown said of why he requested arson investigators.
Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to the mobile-home fire at 70 County Barn Road on Wednesday. That’s the home that Turner and her three children had lived in for several months, said mobile-home park owner James Clark, but she wasn’t home at the time.
When firefighters first arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the front window, near the living room area of the single-wide mobile home. Firefighters initiated an immediate interior attack and were able to extinguish the flames. The home sustained major damage, but it remained structurally intact.
During the course of the investigation, evidence was discovered that Davis set fire to his former girlfriend’s house. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, Carter said. Davis’ address is listed as State Line, but those who know him say he had been living in Waynesboro.
Anyone with knowledge of Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). “We need your information, not your name,” JCSD officials said in a press release.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.