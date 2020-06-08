Jasper man charged with stalking, arson at ex’s home
A Jasper County man who was already facing charges for violating a protective order his ex-girlfriend filed is now facing a felony for attempting to burn down her home, according to court documents.
Brett Easterling, 29, of Louin was charged with arson a day after being released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center on misdemeanor charges. He was arrested last Monday morning and charged with stalking and violation of a protection order. He was fined $1,000 and released Tuesday night.
His ex-girlfriend Hope Baugh had reportedly been staying away from her home while law enforcement and the courts were dealing with Easterling.
“She wouldn’t go home for fear of him,” Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
When she did return to her residence on Chase Hope Road in the Johnson Community, she discovered that there had been an attempt to burn it, Carter said.
Easterling was arrested again on Wednesday and charged with arson and made his initial appearance before Judge Billie Graham in Jones County Justice Court on Friday. He “burned clothes” that belonged to Baugh inside of her residence and he “made threats to burn down her house,” according to the affidavit that Graham read from the investigation.
He has a felony arrest, with no conviction, multiple misdemeanors and “three or four” pending misdemeanors in Smith County in his criminal history, Investigator Stephen Graesar of the JCSD told the judge.
Easterling’s charges earlier last week were the result of “showing up at her house and cyberstalking — texting, Facebook messages —” after he’d been ordered to leave her alone, Carter said.
Easterling told the judge that he has three children — ages 6, 3 and 1 — and that he lives with his parents. He said that he was employed before his arrest and he would need a court-appointed public defender to represent him.
Graham set Easterling’s bond at $20,000 and gave him a stern warning to have no contact with Baugh if he does post bond and get released.
“Don’t call, don’t text, email, send a letter in the mail, send a message by a friend … no contact means no contact,” she said.
Graham also noted that it was Easterling’s third charge for stalking, and he pleaded not guilty. A hearing was set for July to deal with that charge.
“Things will not go well for you at all if I learn that you’ve had contact with your ex,” she said.
