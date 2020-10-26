In what was described as a “desperate effort to clear his name,” Greg Burroughs underwent a second polygraph exam that was administered by his own expert — and he failed that test, too, according to documents filed in federal court.
That bombshell was revealed in a scathing motion for summary judgment filed by attorneys Chris McDaniel and Brett Robinson for the City of Laurel’s defense in Burroughs’ defamation lawsuit against the city and the Laurel Police Department.
In May 2020, Burroughs was asked four times by polygraph expert David Clayton, with slight variations in wording, “Did you shoot your girlfriend at your home?” Burroughs answered “no” each time, and all of his responses were “deemed deceptive” by manual scoring techniques and in a separate analysis from eight different computer algorithms, according to the motion. “The Court is therefore left with a single shocking conclusion — Burroughs also failed the polygraph exam conducted by his own expert witness.”
The second test vindicates the reports of the Leader-Call and LPD Officer Josh Welch, who administered the first polygraph test that Burroughs failed and that the paper reported.
Burroughs’ lawsuit against the city “hinges on his failed polygraph examination” conducted by Welch on June 1, 2017, the night Burroughs was being investigated in the fatal shooting of his 23-year-old girlfriend Katherine Sinclair, according to the city’s motion.
The “alleged defamatory statement is substantially true on its face. No falsehood has been leaked, discussed or reported … It is a well-established legal principle — the truth is an absolute defense to a defamation lawsuit in Mississippi,” the motion continued, citing case law. “Not only has Burroughs failed to identify the source of communication, but he has also failed to meet his threshold burden to prove the so-called ‘leaked’ statement made to the Laurel Leader-Call newspaper was false. To the contrary, the facts elicited during discovery prove without question that (Burroughs) did fail his polygraph on the night of Sinclair’s death.
“Because (Burroughs) has failed to establish the falsity of the alleged statement, he cannot prove the necessary elements of defamation. In sum, the indisputable truth is that (Burroughs) failed two different polygraph examinations on two different dates — one taken by the Laurel Police Department on the night of the (shooting) of Katherine Sinclair and a second test conducted by his own expert witness approximately three years after the death of Sinclair. Because the truth is an absolute defense to a claim of defamation, (Burroughs’) claims for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress should be dismissed.”
The Leader-Call reported in July 2017 that Burroughs failed the lie-detector test, citing three confidential sources with knowledge of the case. Burroughs’ attorney Daniel Waide of Hattiesburg filed a motion to compel Leader-Call Editor Mark Thornton to identify those sources after Thornton refused to do so during a deposition in August. Thornton’s attorney John Sneed of Jackson cited the reporter’s qualified privilege and First Amendment right to keep the sources confidential, and that defense was upheld in U.S. District Court for the Southern District in Hattiesburg by Magistrate Mike Parker and on appeal to Judge Keith Starrett.
Burroughs’ attorney claimed that the paper’s report on his client’s polygraph test tainted the decision of the grand jury, which returned an indictment for manslaughter in Sinclair’s death three years ago as of this writing (Monday). But District Attorney Tony Buckley cited more than two dozen incriminating pieces of evidence against Burroughs besides the failed polygraph exam, the results of which were inadmissible in the criminal trial, the motion noted. Buckley and grand jury foreman Jack Smith both pointed that out during their depositions.
Evidence other than the polygraph that was presented by the DA was the basis for the grand jury’s unanimous decision to indict Burroughs, Smith said. The evidence at the scene “would have led any reasonably competent and properly trained police officer to conclude: (1) that the death of Katherine Sinclair was a criminal homicide, and (2) that abundant probable cause existed to establish that the plaintiff, Greg Burroughs, was the perpetrator of the crime,” according to the city’s motion.
Burroughs was found “not guilty” by a jury after a six-day trial in Franklin County in August 2018. Sinclair’s family filed a wrongful-death civil suit against Burroughs before he filed the federal lawsuit against the City of Laurel and LPD claiming defamation and wrongful imprisonment.
Burroughs signed a waiver before submitting to the polygraph test shortly after Sinclair was found suffering from the fatal shot to her head in the driver’s seat of her Honda inside the garage of his half-million-dollar home in the gated community Windermere.
But he later claimed that his history with Welch and other factors affected the results of the exam. Welch arrested Burroughs a year earlier after a call for a domestic dispute in North Laurel. Burroughs was arguing with a previous girlfriend outside her apartment and wound up getting charged for driving drunk with his young daughter in the car and resisting arrest. All of the charges wound up getting dismissed from Jones County Justice Court.
The fact that Burroughs had been drinking on the night of the shooting and had just witnessed a traumatic event were also cited as reasons for the failed test. So Burroughs submitted to a second polygraph exam with his then-retained polygraph expert David Clayton on May 4, 2020, almost three years after Sinclair’s death.
“Interestingly, in a desperate effort to clear his name and presumably fabricate some wrongdoing on behalf of Officer Welch, a second polygraph examination was conducted … Not surprisingly, Burroughs also failed the second polygraph examination, thereby establishing foundational credibility and accuracy of the first polygraph exam conducted by Officer Welch while demonstrating conclusively — yet again — his continued deception and dishonesty regarding the tragic events leading to Sinclair’s death. Shortly thereafter, the plaintiff’s polygraph expert withdrew from the case, refusing to participate or testify,” the motion continued.
