A Jones County School District bus was involved in a crash on Mill Creek Road just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The bus, which was transporting 22 students, was stopped just over a hill when it was struck in the rear by a 2013 Chevrolet S-10 that was being driven by 25-year-old Eric Steven Pitts of Wayne County, according to the report. The bus was being driven by 43-year-old Destiny Suzanne Parker.
One child who was in the back of the bus was transported by EMServ Ambulance for evaluation, according to the report. The pickup suffered extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Volunteer firefighters responded to the crash along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Sources said it was an accident, with the driver of the pickup “trying to stop too late” after topping the hill and seeing the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.