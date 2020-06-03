Supervisors hear about big vehicles and projects, grant tax exemptions
Large vehicles were a recurring theme for the Board of Supervisors in their regular meeting on Monday morning.
Terry Graham, who is longtime transportation director for the Jones County School District, thanked the board for their support over the years as he introduced his successor Robert Benoit.
“Thank you for your help and for the resources over the years,” said Graham, whose resignation is effective June 30.
Benoit, who has been an educator and coach at Northeast Jones, said, “I’m excited. We’re looking forward to an easy transition.”
Supervisor Larry Dykes thanked Graham for the job he’s done over the years. He also asked Benoit to check out his own hair. “It won’t be that color long,” Dykes said.
The board also scheduled a work session for 9 a.m. June 9 to discuss the replacement of nine fire trucks in the county’s 18 volunteer fire departments. Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said he wanted to meet with the board to “give some different options” to get new trucks for the departments that still need them. Those departments have models that were manufactured in 1999 or earlier, so they have to be replaced to be in compliance with state Fire Rating Bureau requirements to maintain insurance ratings. New trucks have been being purchased on a staggered basis over the last couple of years so the cost doesn’t hit the county all at once.
Supervisors are also meeting with truck drivers and/or trucking company officials this morning (Thursday) at the Magnolia Center to discuss permit requirements for operating on county roads. Most counties require permits for big trucks to operate on county roads, which are often damaged by the large loads.
In another matter, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said that the county still has some HAVA (Help America Vote Act) funds to assist with making voting precincts compliant with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements. The money can be used to make or repair walkways, doors, signage and other ADA-related updates, but it can’t be used to replace a structure. The Matthews Community precinct was destroyed in the April 12 tornado.
“We’re hoping to have it rebuilt by the November election,” Dykes said. “That’s the plan.”
Supervisors unanimously approved tax exemptions for Dunn Roadbuilders, Howard Industries, Laurel Machine & Foundry, Morgan Bros. Millworks, Wayne Farms, Masonite, The Essmueller Co., Mid-South Industries and AC2T, Inc. Some of the exemptions reflect expansions, noted Ross Tucker, who is executive director of the Jones County Economic Authority.
“This is a continuation of their success and how these companies continue to invest in the county,” he said.
PG Technologies, LLC and Superior Manufacturing Group, LLC have applied for Free Port Warehouse tax exemptions — which is an exemption on inventory that goes out of state — but their requests were made after the March 31 deadline. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that deadline was extended, Tucker said. The board approved the exemption for the local companies, pending approval by the state Legislature and Department of Revenue.
Sanderson Farms and Duff Properties (Deep Well Services, Southern Tire Mart) didn’t make it in time for the agenda at this meeting but are expected to be approved at the June 15 meeting.
Wiley Pickering of Clark Engineering reported that the county received $96,000 from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to reimburse the costs of work done on the South Jones softball field and on Ole Miss Drive. That amounts to 75 percent of the cost to the county and the Pat Harrison Waterway District is expected to assist with the county’s 25 percent.
Those same agencies have now approved work on other flood/erosion-related projects at the following locations: Ellisville State School Lake, 20th Street at Highway 15, State Street, County Barn Road, George Johnson Road, McMillian Road, Old Watermill Road and Seminary-Moselle Road.
The county can now receive bids on work that needs to be done on bridges on State Aid roads that had mailboxes closer than 10 feet from the road, Diane Shoemake of Clark Engineering reported. “All the mailboxes are in compliance now,” she said.
Supervisors agreed unanimously to donate their usual $1,000 to Sawmill Square Mall’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show. Dykes, in his first term, asked if local people are allowed to bid on providing the fireworks display. Board President Johnny Burnett said they’d look into that.
The board also approved a payment of $5,251.97 to reimburse the Administrative Office of Courts for an overpayment that was made by the previous Jones County Drug Court director, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said.
Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin asked supervisors to waive penalties for a woman in her 80s who owed $1,224 in property taxes from 2017, but didn’t receive notices in 2018 and 2019, so now she owes $1,840. Tax Assessor Tina Gatlin Byrd said her office doesn’t have the authority to dismiss penalties and Ashley said the board doesn’t either, but supervisors voted unanimously to waive them.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller reported that the board had received a $33,707 grant from the state Department of Environmental Quality to clean up unauthorized dumps, so they can get reimbursed if they clean those in their districts. The deadline for department heads to submit their budgets is July 22 and budget hearings will be Aug. 4-7.
