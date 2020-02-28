A local business owner is facing felony charges after, police said, he vandalized Top Dollar Pawn Shop.
When Top Dollar Pawn Shop manager Jamey Cooley went to work Monday, Feb. 12, he found the window of his shop broken. Someone had clearly done it with a brick. Though he had an idea of who that was, he “didn’t want to believe someone could be that crazy,” he said.
An antique neon sign was destroyed, which alone costs $3,000. But on Feb. 15, the shop’s glass door was smashed with a brick thrown from the roadway.
This happened two more times over the next few days, on Monday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 21. Someone was smashing the shop’s windows faster than Cooley could replace them.
It didn’t take long for the Laurel Police Department to identify the man by reportedly enhancing security footage —the suspect’s work truck was visible in the road through the shop’s outside camera. In the video, a man can be seen collecting a brick and throwing it into the glass before driving off.
Just before any of this occurred, Cooley received several phone calls, which he recorded, from Jim Smith, who owns Tom’s Commercial Air and Refrigeration. The two have been acquainted for a few years now. Smith told Cooley, “I’m going to whip your ass,” in addition to sending confused, nonsensical text messages about air conditioning parts.
“I don’t know anything about A/C parts,” Cooley told Smith on the phone. “I know how to turn the thermostat up and down and that’s it.”
Police contacted Smith and the suspect reportedly turned himself in. James Smith, 54, of Laurel was booked for felony malicious mischief on Sunday. Smith faces a felony charge due to the damage being greater than $1,000.
“My poor widowed mom (Gale Cooley) owns this business,” Cooley said. “You have a local business owner smashing the windows of a widowed woman’s business.”
LPD Chief Tommy Cox confirmed the department became aware of the ongoing situation and made the arrest, but he couldn’t say much on the matter of evidence, per the protocol. He did say, though, that “video evidence doesn’t often come into play.”
“Obviously we use whatever we can get for evidence,” Cox said. “I can tell you Mr. Cooley has been cooperative throughout this investigation.”
The total cost of the damages is still being estimated, Cooley said. When asked for more on why someone would do this, Cooley declined to speak further on the matter, but the information may become public during court proceedings.
Cooley said he’d rather move past it for now and focus on more the positive things going on, like his participation in the Hometown Steak Cookoff on May 2. The event’s proceeds will benefit Cherished Hearts, a program providing support services to abused children. The Children’s Advocacy Centers is trying to get the program rolling in Jones County, so children won’t have to leave the county to provide forensic interviews and receive support.
According to the CAC, more than 100 reports of child abuse occur in Jones each year. Cooley strongly supports Cherished Hearts.
“One bad monkey doesn’t stop the whole circus,” he said of moving on from the incident.
