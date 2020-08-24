Casey Adams has been promoted to Senior Vice President, announced Scott Pickering, Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region.
A native of Vicksburg, Adams recently served as Vice President and has been in banking for 11 years. In his new role, Adams will continue to manage and grow a loan and deposit portfolio along with managing the Ellisville office.
Adams is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in marketing. He is also a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at University of Mississippi.
Adams, who resides in Moselle, is a member of Kiwanis Club of Laurel and is a member of Venture Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.