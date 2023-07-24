ms flag

Image Source: Wikipedia

Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a record low in June, according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The 3.1 percent rate for June is the fourth consecutive month that the unemployment rate dropped to a record low.

“Reaching an all-time low unemployment rate four months in a row is an incredible accomplishment for Mississippi,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “It goes to show just how much momentum our state has. Whether it’s education or the economy, Mississippi continues to set records and make history. Our conservative approach to managing Mississippi is working.”

