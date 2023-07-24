Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a record low in June, according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The 3.1 percent rate for June is the fourth consecutive month that the unemployment rate dropped to a record low.
“Reaching an all-time low unemployment rate four months in a row is an incredible accomplishment for Mississippi,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “It goes to show just how much momentum our state has. Whether it’s education or the economy, Mississippi continues to set records and make history. Our conservative approach to managing Mississippi is working.”
Mississippi was one of only 11 states to see a drop in its unemployment rate in June.
Mississippi’s new all-time low unemployment rate builds upon a string of victories for the state. Mississippi was recently recognized as one of the top five states for high-quality pre-K. Mississippi’s high school graduation rate is currently at an all-time high, and the state is leading the nation in fourth-grade reading and math gains.
In 2022, Mississippi set a record in new private capital investment when it finalized over $6 billion in new economic development projects. This includes the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history, a $2.5 billion investment that will create 1,000 jobs with an average annual salary of almost $100,000. Since 2019, per capita personal income in Mississippi has risen by almost $8,700 or over 22 percent.
