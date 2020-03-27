Six counties in the state have been declared as the primary natural disaster area. Producers in Jasper, Clarke, Lauderdale, Simpson, Attala and Yazoo counties who suffered physical damage and losses caused by tornadoes, excessive rainfall and flash flooding that occurred on Feb. 5 may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters.
Producers in counties of Jones, Wayne and Smith, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Nov. 19.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at www.farmers.gov/recover.
