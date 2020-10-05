Through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, Atmos Energy gave $2 million, including $24,000 to the Salvation Army, during September’s Hunger Action Month to join forces with hundreds of local school districts, food banks and other essential organizations that provide the breakfasts, lunches, snacks and healthy meals that all children need to grow, develop, and succeed.
“Hunger affects children in every community we serve. Our kids are starting school on an empty stomach, which impacts their ability to focus and learn,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy CEO. “Atmos Energy is making this contribution to support local food programs in the 1,400 communities we serve, so hungry children get the food they need before, during, and after the school day and on weekends and holidays as well.”
An estimated 18 million children face hunger nationwide, and food insecurity has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atmos Energy team members join the nation during Hunger Action Month in taking a stand against food insecurity, also recognizing the tireless efforts of essential staff and volunteers who tackle hunger on the front lines every day.
“Our Mississippi team is focused on nourishing our children and their families in need,” said David Gates Atmos Energy Mississippi Division president. “No child should go to bed hungry, and we are grateful to our local nonprofit and school district partners for helping us ensure that children have regular access to healthy snacks, fresh produce and hearty balanced meals.”
