BancorpSouth presented members of Southern Civitan a check for $500 to assist the local civic club with its project of providing wheelchair swings for city parks in Laurel. A dedication of the first swing installed at the Laurel SportsPlex will be scheduled soon. “We are pleased to help with this very special project for Laurel,” said Russ Griffin, market president for BancorpSouth. Southern Civitan President Tiffany Parrish said, “We are so thankful to BancorpSouth for their caring donation.” Front, from left, Martha Sims, Joy Ulland, Debbie Phillips, Michelle Jones, Julie Brown, Tiffany Parrish; back row, Russ Griffin, Kelli Holston and Susan Brashier. Southern Civitan is a chapter of Civitan International and is the only service organization dedicated to serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
