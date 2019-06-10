Joan Young of the downtown Laurel BancorpSouth was honored as a 2019 Fifty-Year Club Member of the Mississippi Bankers Association at the 131st annual Mississippi Bankers’ Association convention in Destin, Fla., last month. She attended the convention with Russ Griffin, president of the Laurel market, and his wife Ann. Young, who is the bank’s Vice President of Business Development in Laurel, is shown with Dan Rollins, who is chairman and CEO of BancorpSouth Bank in Tupelo.
