Downtown Bay Springs is next to be upgraded to TEC’s Fast Fiber Internet. Construction began in April and will be completed this summer. This is the third project of a seven-phase build-out across central Mississippi, with TEC investing just under ten million dollars in fiber internet infrastructure.
“This is an exciting project for our hometown and all of Jasper County,” TEC Executive Vice President Joey F. Garner said. “This project alone will provide over 400 households and businesses with access to fast, affordable internet service and further TEC’s commitment in expanding these services to those that need it most."
