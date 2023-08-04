You could always find it on grandma’s front porch. That warm feeling of contentment and sense of belonging. Neighbors were welcomed and smiles were shared, often accompanied by the whirling grind of fresh ice cream being made in a rotating tub of salty ice.
That is the vibe Sarah Hinton has in mind for customers who walk into Bennie and Mae’s Ice Cream Shop in downtown Ellisville.
“I wanted to put folks in a good mood as soon as they walked in the front door,” Hinton said.
The bright, cheerful wallpaper that adorns the interior does just that, taking one back to a time when life was much simpler.
“I wanted this to feel like an extension of my grandparents’ front porch,” she said.
The business is named after her grandparents, Bennie and Mae, and one of her signature items on the menu was inspired by memories of her grandfather.
“He grew up on a dairy farm, but he hated milk,” Hinton recalled. “So he would let his ice cream melt down and eat his corn flakes with the melted vanilla ice cream.”
The delicious treat is on the menu as “The Milkman.”
Hinton started out selling fresh flowers out of the back of Bennie’s old mint-green Ford truck during the pandemic.
“It was a way to help make people happy,” she said.
Her vision includes the upcoming opening of The Bennie Bloomer Floral Boutique right next door to the ice cream shop.
Bringing people together is the focus of Bennie and Mae’s, with indoor seating for up to 30 people.
“We wanted a full parlor, not just a counter inside of a store,” Hinton said.
With a background in interior design, Hinton designed the ice cream parlor to be a place for everyone to come and feel at home.
“Choosing to locate in Ellisville was an intentional move on my part,” she said. “I really wanted to keep the focus on the local folks.”
Word seems to have gotten around quickly, too, as Bennie and Mae’s has already hosted folks from several states who are traveling this summer.
“We were on just our third day of being open and a van pulled up with folks climbing out of it from North Carolina,” Hinton said.
They were on their way home from vacation and found Bennie and Mae’s online. This family decided that no vacation is complete without a stop at a good, old-fashioned ice cream parlor, and they didn’t want to leave.
The visit brought back many memories. “It was like my grandparents’ front porch, when everyone would just hang out and enjoy themselves,” Hinton said. “A brief visit would end up lasting hours.”
Bennie and Mae’s offers sugar-free, dairy-free and even gluten-free treats for those with restrictive diets. In addition to the frozen delectables, Bennie and Mae’s also serves fresh bread pudding and cobbler that is made in-house with a scoop of ice cream on the top.
The only challenge so far has been making sure there is enough product to go around to meet the demand. Hinton continues to adjust the volume each week to keep up.
“We are really slinging some ice cream around here,” she said with a smile.
In just the first month of business, Bennie and Mae’s served more than 7,000 scoops of ice cream, 800 milkshakes and tens of thousands of smiles.
“We haven’t even scratched the surface yet,” Hinton said.
With students returning to school, the scoopers will be even busier as they dish out more fresh servings of happiness. Private parties and events are welcome also.
