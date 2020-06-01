Face masks, temperature-checks, social-distancing among changes
While Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino remain temporarily closed, major steps are being taken in preparation for reopening, resort officials said.
Plans include strict sanitation and safety protocols, required facemasks for associates, installation of plexiglass barriers and the addition of hand-sanitizer stations throughout the property. Also, several slot machines will be turned off and chairs removed to ensure social distancing, table games will allow a limited number of players, only four guests per elevator will be allowed and restaurants will have distanced seating and limited occupancy.
The resort has also taken additional measures to protect guests and associates by investing in top-of-the-line technology, including:
• A Trane UV Light Air Cleaning System will be installed to filter and clean the air as it circulates throughout the casinos.
• Advanced UV technology will be utilized on the handrails of the escalators and sky-bridge walkways to continuously disinfect as they rotate.
• Chip-cleaning machines will be used to clean and disinfect gaming chips at all table games.
• During designated times, sections of the gaming floor will be closed to allow electrostatic-spray cleaning, which uses an electrical charge to dispense the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants in a spray mist to wrap around and evenly coat surfaces for a more complete clean.
• Thermal cameras will be installed to conduct noninvasive temperature scans at all guest and associate entrances. Guests or associates displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our guests, associates and Tribal members,” said Sonny Johnson, president and CEO of Pearl River Resort. “While we have not yet determined a reopening date, we are confident that when we do reopen, it will be under the safest conditions possible. We look forward to welcoming guests and associates back soon.”
Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort is a resort destination, with Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville features more than 700 slot machines, nine table games, an event center, Sportsbook operations and a quick-serve eatery.
