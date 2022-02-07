Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville recognized 22 associates who achieved year-long perfect attendance for 2021. Along with a pizza and hot-wing party, each honoree received a $500 reward, commemorative certificate and personal note from Pearl River Resort President and CEO Sonny Johnson. Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino implemented the Perfect Attendance Program in January 2021. The incentive program also includes $100 for every month of perfect attendance. Honorees were, from left, Scott Gable, Michelle York, Jayson Wallace, Danica Kaminski, Carolyne Adams, Spencer George, Steven Garvin, Suzanne Nickey, Larry Rogers, Lemuel Solomon, Cirk Williams and David Ziething.
