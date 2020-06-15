The Business and Industry Political Education Committee (BIPEC) has selected Robin Robinson as best for business and jobs in the upcoming special election for the Mississippi House of Representatives. The special election in House District 88 (Jones County) is on June 23.
Robinson is a retired executive at Sanderson Farms, where served as a cost accountant, chief accountant, chief internal auditor, manager of human resources, manager of organization development and a member of the company’s executive committee. She also served as chairwoman of the Mississippi Economic Council.
“I am truly honored to be recognized as the ‘Best for Business & Jobs’ candidate in this election,” she said. “I want to be a champion for policies that promote economic development and jobs for the residents of House District 88 so that Jones County and Mississippi continue to be an amazing place to work and live.”
BIPEC reviews backgrounds of candidates running for the Legislature. BIPEC disseminates research findings to members and educates its members on the impact elected officials could have on economic growth and Mississippi employers. It is an independent, autonomous organization and is not affiliated with any political party or candidate. BIPEC actions are limited to advocacy, candidate research, and candidate recommendations. BIPEC evaluates many factors while considering recommendations, including potential election unity within the business/employer community.
Absentee voting for the District 88 seat is ongoing at the circuit clerk’s offices at the courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following Jones County precincts: Big Creek, Centerville, Currie, Gitano, Hebron, Soso, Glade, Myrick, Powers, Ovett, Rustin, Tuckers Crossing, Antioch, Landrum, Blackwell, Johnson, Moselle, Rainey, Sand Hill, Shelton and Union.
Candidates in the non-partisan race are Jason Dykes, Robinson and Michael Walker. The seat was vacated when Ramona Blackledge resigned just weeks after being elected because the House leadership ruled that longtime Jones County tax assessor/collector could not collect her legislative pay and her state retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.