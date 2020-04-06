C Spire is providing eligible smartphone unlimited plans with an extra 25GB of high-speed data free and doubling the high-speed data up to 50GB for customers on eligible prepaid plans through June 1 in response to the COVID-19 crisis, it was announced Sunday.
“We want to make it easier for our customers to stay connected with the important people in their lives, especially during this public health crisis,” said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire’s wireless division, noting that the changes should help more customers work from home and students learn online.
The company also is adding safer ways to purchase products and manage accounts at cspire.com with free, next-day delivery in most cases and expanded same-day curbside pickup at more stores.
For more information about C Spire’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and how the company is adapting, go to C Spire Cares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.