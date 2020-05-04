C Spire is extending a waiver on late fees for consumer and business wireless customers through June 30 as part of its support of the FCC’s “Keep America Connected” program. The company will not terminate service or impose late fees for wireless customers who notify the company of an inability to pay bills on time due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. Customers can go to the C Spire website to notify the company.
Since the onset of COVID-19, C Spire has continued to support customer and community needs by:
• Ramping up network resources to manage growing voice and data communication needs
• Modifying the C Spire Health smartphone app in partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to exclusively serve as a COVID-19 triage
• Adding extra data and free access to educational websites for students and its wireless customers
• Implementing additional curbside pickup locations
• Introducing same-day delivery
• Adding pop-up WiFi internet hot spots for students at its retail stores and other third-party locations
To learn about other ways C Spire is working to keep communities connected during COVID-19, go to cspirecares.com.
