C Spire has been selected as one of the top mid-sized employers in the U.S. in 2021 by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
C Spire, a privately-owned, Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology services company, was the third highest-rated firm in its industry category. The list of the top 500 mid-size companies is based on a survey of 50,000 U.S. employees working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.
The ranking recognizes that C Spire is committed to helping employees excel, she said, adding that the company gives back to the communities they serve through the Tech Movement initiative.
Forbes and Statista selected the lists for America’s best large and mid-size employers in 2021 through an independent survey across 25 industry sectors. A total of 1,000 companies were honored this year, including 500 large employers and 500 mid-size employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.
To learn about career opportunities with C Spire, go to www.cspire.com/careers.
