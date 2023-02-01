The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association attended Capitol Day on Wednesday in Jackson.
The event gave small business owners in the cannabis industry an opportunity to discuss amendments to H.B. 1158. The newly proposed legislation contains key changes to Mississippi’s medicinal marijuana law enacted last year.
“MICA is dedicated to protecting locally owned and operated cannabis businesses in the state of Mississippi. MICA and its board members advanced several provisions that we communicated to the author of H.B. 1158, Rep. Lee Yancey, chairman of the Drug Policy Committee. Although the proposed revisions were included in H.B. 1158, it’s imperative that the other members of the legislature hear from small business owners in the cannabis industry from their districts” said MICA Executive Director Pete Stokes.
MICA is composed of 100 percent locally owned and operated cannabis businesses from around the state of Mississippi.
“Out of state entities are already flooding into our state. When the interests of out of state entities get put before Mississippi’s business owners, profits leave the state, and the Mississippi economy loses out. Our mission is to ensure
that small cannabis businesses thrive in Mississippi,” said Pete Stokes.
Cannabis business owners interested in joining MICA can find information by visiting www.MICAMS.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.