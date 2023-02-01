Cannabis capitol day

From left, Rep. Lee Yancey, chairman of Drug Policy Committee, with MICA board members Mike Watkins, owner of Hilltop Brands Dispensary in Oxford, Pete Stokes, owner of Stok'd Genetics in Hattiesburg and MICA executive director, and Cory Ferraez, CEO of Ferrcann Inc. in Hattiesburg.

The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association attended Capitol Day on Wednesday in Jackson.

The event gave small business owners in the cannabis industry an opportunity to discuss amendments to H.B. 1158. The newly proposed legislation contains key changes to Mississippi’s medicinal marijuana law enacted last year.

