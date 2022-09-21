Reyn Clark with Hattiesburg Clinic Physical Rehabilitation-Tatum Park was recently awarded the professional designation of Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Sports Physical Therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Reyn Clark

Reyn Clark

Clark is a Waynesboro native who lives in Ellisville with his wife, the former Lauren Bradley of Laurel, and their child.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.