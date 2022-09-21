Reyn Clark with Hattiesburg Clinic Physical Rehabilitation-Tatum Park was recently awarded the professional designation of Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Sports Physical Therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Clark is a Waynesboro native who lives in Ellisville with his wife, the former Lauren Bradley of Laurel, and their child.
“I want to say a huge thank you to my wife Lauren, my family and co-workers who have supported me during the thousands of hours of volunteer time and studying required to achieve this specialty certification,” Clark said. “I also want to thank my manager at Physical Rehabilitation-Tatum Park,Clint Hudson,and manager of Sports Medicine Gary Stroud for their mentorship and guidance in the process. I am also grateful for the Hattiesburg Clinic Administration for encouraging me to pursue my goal of becoming a board-certified specialist of sports physical therapy.”
Sports physical therapists are highly trained in caring for patients after a sports-related injury. They rehabilitate athletes by providing treatment and evaluation for patients as they complete healing exercises or therapies designed to increase mobility and strengthen injured areas of the body.
Clark is also certified in emergency response to the athlete, which, in combination with his clinical specialty in sports physical therapy, allows him to aide in the on-field coverage of sporting events. Clark has joined the Hattiesburg Clinic sports medicine team on the field this football season to assist in coverage of local high school and junior high teams.
