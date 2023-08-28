Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Two percent of state’s agriculture controlled by foreign interests
The Study Committee on Foreign Purchase of Farmland in Mississippi had its first meeting last week at the State Capitol.
The Legislature created the committee for the purpose of studying the purchasing, acquiring, leasing or holding an interest in agricultural land by foreign governments.
“Food security is national security,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “America is strong because of our food, fiber and shelter production capabilities. We must protect our farmland against adversarial foreign interest.
“We have found that some 757,000 acres, over 2 percent of Mississippi’s agricultural land, is controlled by foreign interests. As the study committee further explores the issue of foreign purchases of farmland, we will consider a number of factors, including national security, food security, landowners’ property rights and international trade.”
The committee is made up of nine members: Gipson, Whitney Lipscomb of the Attorney General’s Office, Reps. Angela Cockerham and Bill Pigott, Sens. Brice Wiggins and Chuck Younger, David Bradley Hall (governor’s appointee), Meredith Allen (lieutenant governor’s appointee) and Ted Kendal IV (Speaker of the House’s appointee).
At its first meeting, the committee elected Gipson as chairman, Pigott as vice chairman and Cockerham as secretary. The committee also approved its procedures and future meeting dates with further details to be announced later.
The committee plans to submit a report of findings to the Legislature by Dec. 1.
Visit www.mdac.ms.gov/farmland for more information about the committee, including meeting proceedings and USDA foreign ownership information. Public comments are welcome via email and can be submitted at farmland@mdac.ms.gov through Nov. 9.
