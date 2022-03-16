Debbie Butler of Laurel was recently promoted to vice president of Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region, said Community Bank CEO Scott Pickering.
Butler recently served as assistant vice president and has been in banking for 34 years. In her new role, Butler will continue to manage the Appraisal Department, as well as continue her duties as the security officer for the Pine Belt Region.
Butler is a graduate of Jones County Junior College and The Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.
Butler is married to James “Buddy” and together they have four children and five grandchildren. They attend Journey Church in Laurel.
