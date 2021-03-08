With Dixie Electric’s DE Fastlink bringing fiber-grade internet to rural Jones County, the company invited federal and state reps to its Laurel facility to discuss some fresh details.
Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell, who campaigned on setting up broadband connections in his jurisdiction, came out to see his plans reach fruition through Dixie Electric. Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr flew in from Washington D.C. to hear general manager Randy Smith remark on the state of the company’s broadband and what the future holds for county residents.
Using CARES Act funding, Dixie Electric’s board of directors approved expanding DE Fastlink to its entire service area, including communities such as Myrick, Glade, Ovett and others. The pilot project began with a $7.4 million budget halfway matched by the State of Mississippi and the company hooked up its first customer in December of last year, Smith said.
The timeline for getting high-speed internet to rural customers isn’t yet complete, but the aforementioned communities are set to have fiber internet by the end of the year. To quantify what that means: “There’s no wait for even large downloads,” Smith said.
More than 3,000 miles of fiber-optic cable will provide high-speed internet to the region.
“When you can get access to high-speed internet, you get access to things like world-class education and telehealth,” Carr said. “We’re bringing more federal dollars here to build that out.”
About $500 million has been allocated to cooperatives in Mississippi, Maxwell said, and Dixie Electric is among those leading the charge.
“Once we start that, we can create jobs, at least 35 positions here and maybe more,” he said.
High-speed internet in industrial areas could attract new business and boost the state’s economy.
“The second wave of funding will expand these projects out into areas not served right now, which the state and governor will invest in,” Maxwell said. “There are a lot of key things to get new businesses into Mississippi: power, gas and internet. Most industries here have the power and the gas. The real hill to climb was the internet, and Dixie is leading the charge on that.”
In the project’s first phase, more than 200 homes were connected with high-speed internet in the Ovett-Perry County area.. The project offers internet speeds of up to 1 gig per second. Jones County residents can apply at defastlink.net to see if they’re eligible. Information will be posted to DE Fastlink’s social media pages as more information becomes available.
