The Mississippi Transportation Commission has awarded emergency contracts for tornado debris removal along state highways and for maintenance projects across the Southern District.
A $478,260 contract was awarded to Holliday Construction, LLC, of Poplarville for the removal and disposal of debris along several routes in Jones County, according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. A $286,437 contract was awarded to Looks Great Services of MS, Inc., of Columbia for the removal and disposal of debris along various routes in Covington and Jefferson Davis counties.
Also at last week’s meeting, the commission:
• Awarded a $2 million contract to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel for a seven-mile overlay on MS 145 from U.S. Highway 45 to MS 513 through Quitman in Clarke County. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.
• Awarded a $560,189 contract to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive for an overlay project on MS 37 from the county line to Moore Street in Taylorsville. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.
MDOT will release additional information regarding timelines and how traffic will be affected prior to the start of work.
“These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public,” said Commission Chairman Tom King. “A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”
For more information about these or other MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
