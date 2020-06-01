Scott Cooley has joined Citizens Bank as vice president and loan officer at the bank’s Laurel branch, CEO Lee H. Fedric and Jones County Division President Douglas Neal announced.
Cooley has 18 years of experience in the banking industry.
He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In addition, he is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking.
He is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Laurel and serves on the board of Cherished Hearts.
Scott and his wife Julie Grissom Cooley have one child, Ann Clark, and are members of First Baptist Church of Laurel.
