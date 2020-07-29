The Mississippi 30 Day Fund announced a new partnership with Cooperative Energy by giving $30,000 to the fund. The donation will go directly toward serving Mississippi’s small businesses suffering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Small businesses are vital to communities that Cooperative Energy and our members serve,” said Mitch Stringer, director of economic development for Cooperative Energy. “The MS 30 Day Fund is truly Mississippians helping Mississippians — a way to help our neighbors in uncertain economic times. Our hope is that these funds will be the catalyst needed to keep these small businesses open and foster opportunities to create jobs for Mississippians.”
Thousands of small businesses dot the map of Mississippi, providing character and life to the communities they serve. The generosity of Cooperative Energy will allow the fund to help even more of the hundreds of small businesses that have asked for assistance during these difficult times.
Since its launch on June 8, the Mississippi 30 Day Fund has provided assistance to more than 50 businesses throughout the state, totaling over $160,000. These businesses encapsulate a wide variety of industries, including but not limited to bakeries, event planning studios fitness centers, restaurants, retail stores, dance studios, and even a small animal farm. Of businesses funded, 60 percent are owned by women, and 53 percent are minority owned.
Other corporate sponsors include C Spire, Sanderson Farms, the Blackburn Group, Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes, Atmos Energy, McNeely Plastics, and Southern Farm Buereau Life Insurance. Private citizens throughout Mississippi have also been generous in donating to the fund.
Businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic can request up to $3,000 in no-strings-attached funding. The non-profit Mississippi 30 Day Fund is designed to be quick, easy, and free of red tape, as small business owners work to keep employees on board and operations running in the near term.
“Cooperative Energy’s donation will allow us to make that many more phone calls to businesses to notify them that they will receive the funds — phone calls typically met with tears and shouts of joy. Every dollar raised goes directly towards helping the individuals on the other side of the phone. We are so grateful for Cooperative Energy’s support,” said Julia Grant, native of Gulfport and executive director of the fund.
For more information about MS 30 Day Fund and how to apply or donate, visit the website at www.ms30dayfund.com. The fund is a 501c(3), and charitable contributions are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.