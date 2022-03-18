DE Fastlink hit a milestone on Wednesday, hooking up its 5,000th subscribers, Shannon and Crystal Waite, with high-speed internet.
The DE Fastlink Board of Managers joined leadership, staff and SDT contract personnel to present the homeowners with a Chromebook and gift basket to celebrate the occasion.
The Waites live in the Wayne County community of Clara and enjoy the quiet country life.
“DE Fastlink will help us in so many ways,” Crystal Waite said. “We thank DE Fastlink for bringing high-speed internet to our rural area, where no one else would. It will help with schoolwork and entertainment, but most of all, it will save us a lot of money. We can’t say thank you enough.”
More than 3,000 miles of fiber-optic cable are required to provide high-speed internet service to the entire service area, and 2,467 miles have been completed.
So far, the project has passed 15,463 homes and has a 39 percent “take” rate. Almost 1,000 people in eligible areas are still waiting for service in the queue.
“It’s been exciting to watch this process unfold from the beginning until now,” said DE Fastlink board member Alicia Walker. “This is a momentous occasion to have reached this many people so quickly. I’m glad we can provide this service for our community.”
Company spokeswoman Amanda Mills added, “The best part of my job is hearing testimonials from subscribers of how this service is changing their lives for the better. It’s so much more than just providing a service; we are improving their quality of life.”
An interactive service map is available at defastlink.net to check individual addresses for availability. The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2023.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington and Clarke counties.
DE Fastlink, LLC is a subsidiary of Dixie Electric, providing high-speed internet service and VoIP phone service over fiber-optic cable. For more, visit defastlink.net.
