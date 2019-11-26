During the Mississippi Realtors annual convention in Biloxi, the Laurel Board of Realtors member Debbie West of RE/MAX Town & Country was honored by the association’s local board as its Realtors member Realtor of the Year. Local Board Realtor of the Year is awarded annually to the agent recognized for his or her outstanding contribution to the local board through involvement, service and demonstration of the Realtor Code of Ethics. More than 600 people attended the convention at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino for continuing education, award ceremonies, membership meetings and an EXPO of more than 40 vendors.
The Mississippi Realtors is the state’s largest business trade association, representing more than 7,000 professionals. An advocate for residential and commercial real estate professionals active in all phases of brokerage, development, property management and appraisal.
