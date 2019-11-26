Dixie Electric Power Association made a donation of several dozen new stuffed toys to Powers Fire & Rescue’ toy drive. Powers volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders use the stuffed toys to give to children who are involved in emergency incidents. From left, Dixie Electric’s Melinda Padgett, Robbie Fuller and General Manager Randy Smith, and Powers firefighter Chasity Johnson. The toy drive is ongoing with a bin that’s set up at the Dollar General on Eastview Drive. “Thank you for your amazing donation,” Powers firefighters said to Dixie Electric donors. (Photo submitted)
