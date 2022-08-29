The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel recently accepted a donation from funds raised in Dixie Electric Power Association’s annual golf tournament.
JA President Caroline Burks and First Vice President Nicki Hudson accepted a check for $2,960, which will help support the various projects that the orgnization sponsors throughout the community.
The donation will be a huge help for LJA to continue to serve the children of Jones County, Hudson said.
“Dixie Electric is such a huge support to our community, and we are so appreciative for the donation and what it means to be supported by such a great company,” she said.
Dixie Electric Administration and Finance Manager Aaron Zumwalt presented the check to Burks and Hudson, who said that JA is “very thankful to Dixie Electric Power Association for this generous donation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.