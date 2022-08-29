JA Dixie Electric

Aaron Zumwalt of Dixie Electric presents a check to JA First Vice President Nicki Hudson, middle, and JA President Caroline Burks. (Photo submitted)

 

The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel recently accepted a donation from funds raised in Dixie Electric Power Association’s annual golf tournament.

JA President Caroline Burks and First Vice President Nicki Hudson accepted a check for $2,960, which will help support the various projects that the orgnization sponsors throughout the community. 

