Randy Smith, general manager of Dixie Electric Power Association, has won the annual J.C. Brown CEO Communication Leadership Award.
The award, announced Jan. 11, recognizes an electric cooperative CEO or general manager who is committed to advancing communication at the co-op and in the overall industry.
Smith, who is the first recipient of the award in Mississippi, said he’s learned the importance of strategic communications over the years.
“You can have the best plans and the best projects,” he said, “but if those aren’t communicated the right way, whether that’s internally or externally, then you can fall short in a lot of cases.”
Smith has spent most of his career at Dixie Electric, first as a distribution engineer in 1986 and then as engineering manager in 2007. Last fall, he also became president of DE Fastlink LLC, a wholly owned broadband subsidiary.
“Although I’m honored to receive it, this isn’t an individual award,” Smith said. “It’s a reflection on the entire organization and the great team we have. Everyone works well together and strives to maintain open lines of communication so that we all stay informed.”
One of the three judges who helped select this year’s recipient praised him as someone who “truly understands the power of solid communications and what it can achieve. Smith knows firsthand what it takes to keep a cooperative current, to remain responsive to members and to inspire and motivate employees: strong communications.”
The panel of judges is made up of communications and management experts from academia and business, including co-ops. The J.C. Brown award, first presented in 2004, was established by the Council of Rural Electric Communicators and the Certified Cooperative Communicator Program Board. It is named in honor of the late editor and publisher of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s RE Magazine, J.C. Brown, who led the publication from 1973-93.
The award is typically given during the CEO Close-Up conference in January, but that event has been postponed until August because of COVID-19.
The award was presented to Smith virtually by NRECA on Jan. 21 at Dixie Electric’s monthly board meeting.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper counties. DE Fastlink, LLC is the wholly owned subsidiary of Dixie Electric providing high-speed internet services to rural areas.
— By Victoria Rocha of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
Lydia Walters and Amanda Mills of Dixie Electric contributed
