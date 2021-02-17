Two line crews, three servicemen and the line construction supervisor headed to Taylorsville-based Southern Pine Electric to help restore power.
Nearly 13,000 Southern Pine members were without power Tuesday after Winter Storm Uri. At the peak, nearly 20,000 of its members were without power.
“Working in winter weather conditions is tough, but these linemen are committed to restoring electric service to Southern Pine’s members who are braving these cold temperatures,” Dixie Electric spokeswoman Lydia Walters said.
Dixie Electric is part of a network of electric cooperatives nationwide who provide assistance during major outages, like the one caused by Uri. Also, Dixie Electric has crews and servicemen locally who can respond to outages on its system if necessary.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington and Clarke counties.
