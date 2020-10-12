Trucks rolled out early Sunday morning with 16 Dixie Electric line workers headed to Southwest Mississippi Electric Power Association to restore power after Hurricane Delta struck their service area. Southwest Electric, located in Lorman, reported more than 22,500 members without power at height of the outages. That’s 88 percent of the meters is serves.
At the end of the first day of restoration, 19,415 members remained without power. The damage is described as extensive, with large trees on power lines and broken poles. Southwest Electric requested assistance, and Dixie Electric responded by sending 16 linemen, bucket trucks, a track machine and other support vehicles.
The 2020 hurricane season has been active. Crews from Dixie Electric traveled to Louisiana after Hurricane Laura and Alabama after Hurricane Sally. Dixie Electric and Southwest Electric are both electric cooperatives and are members of a network of cooperatives from across the country that aid one another when disasters like Hurricane Delta strike.
Southwest Electric is a member-owned, locally-operated rural electric cooperative serving more than 25,000 meters in nine counties in southwest Mississippi.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington and Clarke counties.
