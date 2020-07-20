On Friday, Dixie Electric Power Association, along with 14 other electric cooperatives in Mississippi, submitted a grant application to the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff for a high-speed internet pilot project.
If grant funding through the Mississippi Electric Cooperative Broadband COVID-19 grant program is awarded, Dixie Electric will begin installing fiber to facilitate the provision of broadband service to one of the most unserved or underserved areas of the association’s service territory. The pilot project area includes southeastern Jones County and northwestern Perry County.
“This is a grant submittal at this time, but a significant first step for our members,” Dixie Electric spokeswoman Lydia Walters said.
The Mississippi State Legislature has set aside $65 million in matching funds for broadband deployment by electric cooperatives throughout the state. This grant funding will be awarded through the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff led by newly appointed director Sally Doty.
Dixie Electric’s pilot project will cost an estimated $7.4 million, with the grant covering approximately half.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts with electric service in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper counties.
