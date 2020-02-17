Representatives from Dollar General’s Human Resources and Store Operations teams are planning to host a career event in Laurel on Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Audubon Drive store in North Laurel.
Participants can learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered and training programs at Dollar General.
Applicants are encouraged to review available positions on the Dollar General website and formally apply for desired positions prior to attending the hiring event.
